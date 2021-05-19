Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.500-8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SRE traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.41. 30,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,249. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.00.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

