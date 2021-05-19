Semux 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 48.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, Semux has traded down 57.7% against the US dollar. Semux has a total market cap of $263,215.81 and $23.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000207 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00015062 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00024023 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009230 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003407 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 101.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00037967 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.