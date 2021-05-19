Semux (SEM) Price Hits $0.0217 on Major Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 50.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Semux has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $275,495.97 and $24.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00020224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00036368 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012605 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013353 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005151 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

