Senior (LON:SNR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $96.05

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 96.05 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 111.20 ($1.45). Senior shares last traded at GBX 105.60 ($1.38), with a volume of 189,554 shares.

SNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 95.67 ($1.25).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.05. The company has a market cap of £442.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35.

In other Senior news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 42,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

