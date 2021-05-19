Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.45

Shares of Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $606.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

