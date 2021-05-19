Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Sells $194,000.00 in Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,725,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,930,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,616,348. The company has a market cap of $920.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). On average, equities analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SENS. Craig Hallum cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lowered Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Senseonics by 1,504.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 961,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Senseonics by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Senseonics by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

