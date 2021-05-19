Sentinel Market Capitalization Hits $31.71 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $31.71 million and approximately $692,171.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000151 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

