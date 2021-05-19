Sentivate (SNTVT) Trading 55.2% Lower This Week

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 45.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Sentivate has traded down 55.2% against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $52.30 million and $1.54 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00067591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00015082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.38 or 0.01064351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00053595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00095249 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,545,267,428 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

