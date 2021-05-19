Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Shares Down 1.5%

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. 596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

