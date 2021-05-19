Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.83

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.83 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 14.80 ($0.19). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 15.40 ($0.20), with a volume of 5,217,854 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The firm has a market cap of £161.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, insider Eric Zurrin sold 2,045,688 shares of Shanta Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total value of £265,939.44 ($347,451.58).

Shanta Gold Company Profile (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

