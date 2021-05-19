Shawcor Ltd. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Shawcor in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$325.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$303.73 million.
Shares of SCL opened at C$5.58 on Wednesday. Shawcor has a twelve month low of C$1.65 and a twelve month high of C$7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$393.01 million and a P/E ratio of -26.83.
Shawcor Company Profile
Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.
