Shawcor Ltd. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Shawcor in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$325.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$303.73 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shawcor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.17.

Shares of SCL opened at C$5.58 on Wednesday. Shawcor has a twelve month low of C$1.65 and a twelve month high of C$7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$393.01 million and a P/E ratio of -26.83.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

