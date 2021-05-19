Shield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 28.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 59% against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.74 or 0.00012494 BTC on major exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $2.39 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00070057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $121.74 or 0.00320774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00179731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.29 or 0.01054701 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00033142 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.