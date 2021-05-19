SHIELD Trading Down 21.8% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $198,426.83 and $361.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,572.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.59 or 0.06822490 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $766.05 or 0.01986020 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.42 or 0.00524771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00166368 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.14 or 0.00552573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.51 or 0.00486124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.16 or 0.00417809 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

