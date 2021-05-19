ShipChain (SHIP) Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 51.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. ShipChain has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00076198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.57 or 0.01197803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.92 or 0.09817939 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00055725 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.