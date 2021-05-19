Shivom (OMX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69.00

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Shivom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. Shivom has a market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00079092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00018004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $517.64 or 0.01294493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00059888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,197.84 or 0.10497809 BTC.

About Shivom

OMX is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

