Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SHLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

SHLS traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 930,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,675. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

