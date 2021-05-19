Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $268-$278 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.43 million.Shoe Carnival also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.200 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:SCVL traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.41. The company had a trading volume of 310,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $884.54 million, a PE ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $66.28.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.15 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

