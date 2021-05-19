Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $268 million-$278 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.92 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of SCVL stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,533. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.09. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $66.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.54 million, a PE ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.15 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.