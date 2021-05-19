Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Up 3.4%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,172.00 and last traded at $1,171.33. Approximately 69,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,395,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,133.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

The company has a market cap of $143.47 billion, a PE ratio of 703.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,146.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,146.71. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Shopify by 72.5% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 10,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 53.4% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 28.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $31,244,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

