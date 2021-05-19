Shopping (SPI) Market Capitalization Tops $66.41 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. Shopping has a market cap of $66.41 million and $2.75 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shopping has traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for $69.75 or 0.00182335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00073559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00320387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00186479 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.90 or 0.01144806 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00037239 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 952,153 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

