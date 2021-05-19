SHPING Price Down 63.6% This Week (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 26.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $23,961.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded 63.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00068654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.63 or 0.01061208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00054193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00095700 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,108,179 coins. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

