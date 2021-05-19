SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 8,401 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 8,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $263,791.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey W. Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SI-BONE alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $71,068.80.

On Monday, April 5th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,222,400.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00.

Shares of SI-BONE stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.55. 124,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,734. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. Analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after buying an additional 1,189,668 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,828,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 644,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,133,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.