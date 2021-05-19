SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells $63,200.00 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.55. 124,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,734. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 317.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 272,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 207,049 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIBN. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

