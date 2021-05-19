Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS SMEGF traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

