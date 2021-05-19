Signata (SATA) Market Cap Reaches $3.25 Million

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Signata has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $185,079.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signata coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Signata has traded down 58.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00079140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00018000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $488.76 or 0.01313790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00056939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00104322 BTC.

About Signata

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,472,891 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

