Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

SIMO traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.87. The company had a trading volume of 420,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,647. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.31.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at $175,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

