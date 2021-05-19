Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will announce sales of $189.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.70 million and the highest is $192.10 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $213.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $769.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $788.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $782.83 million, with estimates ranging from $751.00 million to $800.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFNC. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.