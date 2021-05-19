Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 581.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,090 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $120.04. 45,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,142. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.10. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $128.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

