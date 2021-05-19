Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s (SVKEF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SVKEF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SVKEF remained flat at $$12.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

