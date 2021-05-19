Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s (SVKEF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SVKEF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SVKEF remained flat at $$12.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

