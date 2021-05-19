Skycoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.65 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 28.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 48.1% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00004137 BTC on major exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $31.65 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00073559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00320387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00186479 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.90 or 0.01144806 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00037239 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.