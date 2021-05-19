Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,929 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.43% of Skyline Champion worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKY. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 2.62.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

In other Skyline Champion news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,204,862.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

