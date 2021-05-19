SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SkyWater Technology in a report issued on Sunday, May 16th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SkyWater Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. SkyWater Technology has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

