SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Shares of SLG opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.01. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

