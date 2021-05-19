SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to report $30.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.83 million and the highest is $31.03 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $29.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $126.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.30 million to $131.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $135.05 million, with estimates ranging from $122.70 million to $143.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMBK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 21.5% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 118,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after buying an additional 97,777 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 474,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 57,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the first quarter valued at $518,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

