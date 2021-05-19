Smartshare (SSP) Trading 25.8% Lower Over Last Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $849,337.36 and approximately $146,421.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00036463 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00040752 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

