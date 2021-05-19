Smoothy (SMTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001338 BTC on major exchanges. Smoothy has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $1.03 million worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00068895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.62 or 0.00323981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00179992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.00906314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00030805 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

