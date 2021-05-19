Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $708,775.22 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $708,775.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,265,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,892,075.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $304,646.30.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $53.91. 12,926,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,586,000. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNAP. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Huber Research upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,462,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.