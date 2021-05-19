Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells $1,859,756.94 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,859,756.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,918,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,642,288.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Jeremi Gorman sold 15,271 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $919,008.78.

On Friday, April 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,119 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $2,242,267.52.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,237,350.29.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,926,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,586,000. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.23. The company has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Snap by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,583 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 10.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,296 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

