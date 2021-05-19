Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 47,523 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $2,517,768.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Jerry James Hunter sold 10,023 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $604,687.59.

On Friday, April 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $927,810.87.

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.91. 12,926,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,586,000. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a PE ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average is $54.23.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,836,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,469,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,149,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $869,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

