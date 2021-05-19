SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.00.

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$32.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.76. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$17.50 and a 1-year high of C$33.40. The firm has a market cap of C$5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

