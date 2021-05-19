Snowflake (SNOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect Snowflake to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Snowflake to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Snowflake stock opened at $223.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.03. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $7,018,038.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,562,465.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,354,025 shares of company stock worth $303,940,126. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.93.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

