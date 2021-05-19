Solana Price Reaches $35.86 on Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for $35.86 or 0.00094315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a total market capitalization of $9.78 billion and $2.81 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00068391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.33 or 0.01058162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00053261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00095938 BTC.

Solana Profile

SOL is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,519,162 coins and its circulating supply is 272,637,428 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official website is solana.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

