SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.90.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $11.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.49. 1,207,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,263. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.19 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.68 and its 200-day moving average is $281.64.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 959.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

