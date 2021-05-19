Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SOLY. Maxim Group cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLY opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. Soliton has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.68 million, a P/E ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 0.24.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Soliton will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Soliton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Soliton by 11.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Soliton by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Soliton by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Soliton by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

