Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.94% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SOLY. Maxim Group cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SOLY opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. Soliton has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.68 million, a P/E ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 0.24.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Soliton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Soliton by 11.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Soliton by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Soliton by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Soliton by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Soliton Company Profile
Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.
