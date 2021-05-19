SOLVE One Day Trading Volume Tops $658,476.00 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $52.99 million and approximately $658,476.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SOLVE has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00036438 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00044599 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,317,972 coins. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

