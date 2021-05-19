Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.18% of Sonoco Products worth $11,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $789,084. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

SON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

