Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SONVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Sonova alerts:

Shares of SONVY opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.70. Sonova has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $65.64.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.