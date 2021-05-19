Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SONVY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

OTCMKTS SONVY traded up $6.62 on Wednesday, hitting $64.57. 77,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average of $52.55. Sonova has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

