Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will report $3.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.11 billion and the lowest is $2.66 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 256.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $14.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $17.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.75 billion to $22.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 30.1% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average is $52.61.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.