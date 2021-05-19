Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233,213 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.58% of Southwest Gas worth $22,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SWX traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,280. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.52. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 60.41%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.